Rox Power Themselves to Blowout Road Win over Loggers
July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
La Crosse, WI - St. Cloud (38-13) used three home runs to pull away from La Crosse (20-33) in a 10-6 victory on Monday night.
Jordan Barth (Augustana) became the Rox all-time RBI's leader with a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Barth now has 102 RBI's over his three seasons in St. Cloud, passing former leader Chris Paul for the top position in Rox history. Barth finished the day with three hits in five at-bats.
It was a breakout game for Jack Steil (Nebraska) who hit two solo home runs in back-to-back innings to help the Rox stretch their lead. Steil drove in three runs in a three-for-five day on Monday evening.
Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) also had a big day at the plate, with two big RBI singles for the Rox including the base-hit that gave the Rox the lead for good in the fifth inning. Ricketts reached base three times on the day to help St. Cloud to the win.
On the mound, Storm Hierholzer (TCU) had his best outing of the season, going five innings and allowing just one run on three hits. Hierholzer struck out a season-high eleven batters, including the final five batters he faced.
Kevin Davis (USC Upstate) had his longest outing of the season, recording seven outs for his sixth save of the season. Davis worked out of a jam in the seventh after La Crosse cut the Rox' lead from eight to three.
St. Cloud still holds on to the best record in the Northwoods League, now three-quarters of the way through the season. The Rox are three games ahead of the Mankato MoonDogs. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
The Rox and Loggers will close out the two-game series with La Crosse on Tuesday evening. First pitch from Copeland Park is scheduled for 6:35 pm. St. Cloud will return home to the Rock Pile to start a three-game homestand on Thursday, July 29.
Jack Steil of the St. Cloud Rox
