Early Offense Leads to Bombers 12-5 Win over the Growlers
July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
KALAMAZOO, M.I. - The Battle Creek Bombers showed up to Kalamazoo with hot bats.
The Bombers were off and running early off Growlers starter Luke Krkovski who lasted just one third of an inning giving up 5 runs on four walks and one hit. The Bombers added three more runs in the second lead by a three run home run by Matt Catalfo, who lead the Bombers with four RBI going 2-3.
Battle Creek scored at least one run in six of the nine innings in the game. The Bombers just nine hits lead by Catalfo and Nick Powell, who had two hits. Growler pitchers issued ten walks. Three Bombers were walked twice including Ray Hilbrich who went 1-2 with a solo home run in the fourth.
The Growlers out hit the Bombers 12-9 but left ten runners on base. Johnny Blake started for Battle Creek and threw five innings and gave up just three runs to record his first win as a Bomber.
The Growlers tried to counter the Bombers five run first with two runs of their own. Jake Gelof and Henry Gargus drove in runs in the first as it was 5-2 after one inning.
Gelof went 2-4 with two RBI. He drove in a run in the fifth with an RBI double.
The Growlers had something brewing in the sixth scoring two runs on three hits off Bombers reliever Micah Gibson, who allowed two runs on three hits in the fifth. Things were not looking good for Battle Creek when Gibson threw ball four to Gelof to the backstop, but he was helped out by Drew Dyer who quickly scrambled to get the ball behind home plate and flip to Gibson who tagged Nolan McCarthy out at home.
The Bombers improve to 6-14 in the second half and 19-35 overall as the Growlers fall to 7-12 in the second half and 22-33 overall. The rivals will meet at Homer Stryker field again time tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.
Written by Harris Eisenberg
