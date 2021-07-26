Express Add to the Win Column

The Express came to chop some wood tonight in a hard-fought battle tonight against the Loggers here at Carson Park. A surge of scoring that started in the 6th was enough to get us by in this closely scored game. Altogether, the stat lines came together very similarly, each team having 7 hits, but in the end, the boys in orange got it done.

On the mound, Creighton's Garret Reisz pitched through 6 innings, allowing only 5 hits and striking out 5 as well. To cap the efforts on the hill however was All-Star Nick Herold who went 1,2,3, striking out 2 of them as he closed out the game in the 9th.

On the offensive end, solid efforts from Stanford's Eddie Park, Central Michigan's Zach Lechnir, and Nova Southeastern's Alejandro Macario took care of business.

To say the least, this was a well-earned win for the Express, and with this win today, hopefully, many are to follow as we hit the road tomorrow before coming back here Monday, July 26th to take on the Rochester Honkers.

