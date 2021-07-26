Rafters Announce 5th Annual Craft Beer Festival

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters are bringing back the Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival to Historic Witter Field for the fifth straight year. This year the beer festival will take place on Saturday, September 11th from 2:00pm to 5:30pm.

The Fall event features craft beer, food trucks, and live music. The event is open to festival-goers over the age of 21. In 2019, the Rafters welcomed 33 breweries with over 140 different drink selections. This year a few Wisconsin brewery fan favorites include O'so Brewing Company, 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, Titletown Brewery, and Wisconsin Rapids very own 2 Doors Down Brewing. The full list of breweries will be released next month.

A ticket to the beer festival is priced at $45 and includes a five-ounce sampling glass with unlimited craft beer and malt beverage samples. In addition, each ticket will come with a $5 food voucher that can be used at the food trucks parked along the concourse at Witter Field. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15 and include a cup for unlimited fountain soda.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rafters Ticket Office in-person or by calling 715-424-5400. Online tickets can be purchased at Raftersbaseball.com by using code BEER or DD (Designated Driver). The Rafters Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

