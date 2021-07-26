Kingfish Walk It off for the Second Time this Season

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (12-8) swept the Green Bay Booyah (10-7) in a walk off win 10-9 on Sunday, July 25 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Booyah scored first in the top of the first inning after three back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly allowed a run to cross the plate.

The Kingfish got this run back in the bottom of the same inning on a single from Justin Janas (University of Illinois) that scored Mitch Jebb (Michigan State).

Green Bay would once again take the lead in the top of the fourth due to an unearned run crossing the plate off of Kingfish starter Ethan Peters (Loras College).

The Kingfish took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth on a double from Luke Stephenson (Elon University) that scored Chase Estep (University of Kentucky) and an RBI single from Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) that scored Stephenson.

The Booyah tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh but a solo home run from Janas in the bottom of the same inning put the Kingfish ahead once again.

Green Bay put up three runs in the eighth and ninth innings against Kingfish relievers Brady Kais (Columbus State) and Clayton Johnson (University of Illinois) to go up 9-5 on the Kingfish heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The Kingfish scored five in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Booyah. The scoring started when the Kingfish loaded the bases against Booyah reliever Will Semb (University of Iowa) and allowed Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian University) to drive a two-run RBI single to right field. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) followed with a pinch-hit double that put the Kingfish behind 9-8. Mckay Barney (University of Washington) hit a ground ball that scored Crenshaw and tied the game. With runner's on second and third, Jebb induced an error from Booyah second baseman Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky University) that allowed Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) to score and win the game.

Semb is credited with the loss for the Booyah after pitching 1.1 innings and giving up six runs. Johnson picks up the win for the Kingfish after pitching the top of the ninth and giving up three runs.

Eight Kingfish recorded at least one hit with Janas going 3-4 and falling a triple short of the cycle and Estep going 3-5 and crossing the plate twice.

Kenosha will start a two-game road series in Traverse City today, Monday, July 26 at 6:05 p.m. CT before returning home Thursday, July 29 to play Traverse City at home.

