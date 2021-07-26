Mallards Head to Fond du Lac for Monday Doubleheader

Following another series split against the Woodchucks, the Madison Mallards (10-7) are heading to Fond Du Lac for a seven-inning doubleheader today against the Dock Spiders (11-6).

The Mallards won a tight game yesterday against Wisconsin 5-4 thanks to a clutch RBI single from Drake Baldwin (Missouri State) to give the Ducks the lead in the eighth. Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) had two RBI's on the day as well.

Fond Du Lac is coming off a series split with the Lakeshore Chinooks, but they sit in first place in the Great Lakes West division after already clinching a playoff spot by winning the first half.

Today the Mallards will send left hander Justin Medlin (Arkansas State) to the hill in game one and another lefty in Matt Haley (New Mexico) in game two.

Medlin has pitched well since joining the Mallards, and threw a gem in his first start of the season against the Chinooks. He went six shutout innings, giving up just for hits and striking out eight. Haley will be making his first start of the season in game two.

The Dock Spiders will be sending two lefties to the hill today as well in the form of Jared Bellissimo (Rutgers) in game one and Austin Sachen (Washington - St. Louis) in game two.

This is a doubleheader due to a game in Fond Du Lac earlier this season being postponed due to rain. Both games will be seven innings and game two will start directly after the conclusion of game one (tentatively scheduled for 1:35 p.m. with game one scheduled for 11:35 a.m.).

Tomorrow, these two teams will match up once again for the series finale at 6:35 p.m. The Mallards will then have an off day on Wednesday prior to hosting Wisconsin Rapids at home on Thursday.

