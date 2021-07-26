Horvath, Pimentel Named to Major League Dreams Showcase

July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers will have two players represented at the 2021 Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase at Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis. next Tuesday. Infielder Mac Horvath and outfielder Alex Pimentel have been selected as the Honkers' participants in the annual event that boasts the NWL's top pro prospects.

Horvath, a Rochester native, has been continually impressive during the 2021 summer. A first half that saw Horvath's OPS lead the Northwoods League at an astonishing 1.032 mark at one point secured his Great Plains All-Star selection. To this point in the season, Horvath is hitting .314 with a .471 on-base percentage, which ranks third among all NWL qualifiers through 49 games of play. Horvath carried a 10-game hitting streak from June 25 until July 6, collecting 18 hits and seven multi-hit games in that span.

Prior to his time at the University of North Carolina, Horvath was ranked as the second-best high school player in Minnesota according to Perfect Game. Positionally, Perfect Game ranked Horvath as the best Minnesota high school shortstop and the 11th-best shortstop in the nation. The hard-hitting infielder attended Rochester's Century High School before transferring to IMG Academy.

Pimentel's summer has been equally as impressive. The Long Beach State outfielder has torn up some of the best collegiate competition in the country, carrying a .298 average through 31 games played. Pimentel has a base hit in eight of his last 10 games, and held a seven-game hitting streak from June 20 through June 28. The right-handed hitter leads the Honkers in runs batted in with 22 and stolen bases, swiping 13 of 19 bases successfully.

Coming out of Villa Park High School in Villa Park, Calif., Pimentel was the 40th-best outfielder in the state, and the 228th-best player overall in California. Pimentel hit .356 in his 58-game varsity career with the Spartans, collecting 67 hits, 35 runs, 26 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place on Tuesday, August 3 at Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis., home of the La Crosse Loggers. The two Honkers stars will participate in the late game of the doubleheader, set to begin at 7:35 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.