Rafters Rout Chinooks, Snag First Win at Kapco Park
July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Mequon, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (26-29) dominated the Lakeshore Chinooks (24-30) in a 8-0 victory. The Rafters plated eight runs on 12 hits on Monday evening in Mequon.
The Rafters batted all nine in the lineup scoring five runs on five hits in the third inning. McKinley Erves (LaGrange) scored two on a single to left-center, Kyle Teel (Virginia) brought home two on a triple, and Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) scored Teel on an infield single.
Teel delivered the third triple for the Rafters this season and has three RBIs in his first three games.
Wyatt Thompson (Chapman) was dialed in on the mound. After two hits in the first two innings from Lakeshore, the right-hander only allowed one hit through the next three innings. Thompson struck out six Chinooks and tossed five scoreless innings on 65 pitches in his start.
Wisconsin Rapids tacked on three runs in the seventh, Erves brought home his third RBI of the day, and Sterling Hayes (Creighton) and Couper Cornblum (Wichita State) both had RBI base knocks.
In the final four innings, Lakeshore only had one runner reach base. Donovan Brandl (Wisconsin-Whitewater) retired all six batters he faced, Zack Bennett (Central Florida) threw a 1-2-3 eighth, and Brayden Bonner made his team-high 15th appearance and got the final three outs.
The Rafters look for the sweep along the shores of Lake Michigan. They face-off against the Chinooks Tuesday evening at 6:35 PM. Probable pitchers are Cole Eigenhuis (Sac City CC, 4.66 ERA) for the Rafters and Tommy Lamb (Oklahoma, 4.03 ERA) for the Chinooks. Catch the action on WFHR AM 1320.
