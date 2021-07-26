Bombers Send Davis Burgin to MLDS in Early August

Battle Creek Bombers pitcher Davis Burgin

BATTLE CREEK, MI., - The Major League Dreams Showcase is an opportunity for players in the Northwoods League to show off their skills in front of scouts. 100 players hand selected across the league will form four teams and play a double-header and participate in workouts following the action.

The Bombers will be sending one of our best who's been here since the first day of the season. Davis Burgin, who leads Battle Creek in saves and lowest ERA amongst qualifiers, will head to La Crosse on Tuesday, August 3. Burgin will play for the visiting team of the 4:05 PM game. He will be teammates with Nolan Lepkoske of the Kalamazoo Growlers along with four other players from the Great Lakes East division.

Burgin is a sophomore from Troy University. He is a right handed pitcher who throws a four-seam, cutter, change-up, curveball mix. Burgin's success this year has come from his ability to throw his fastball in the mid 90's and his cutter in the low 90's with control. Over 24.1 innings pitched, Burgin has struck out 39 and only allowed 11 hits. He has a 1.85 ERA while holding a 1-1 record and four saves.

One of Burgin's best outings came back on June 13 against the Kenosha Kingfish where he got the two inning save, gave up one hit, and struck out the other six batters he faced.

