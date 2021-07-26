Kingfish Get Blanked by Traverse City in Series Opener

July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Traverse City, Mich - The Kenosha Kingfish (12-9) fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (11-8) 4-0 at Turtle Creek Stadium on Monday, July 26th.

In a pivotal game in the season series, Both teams were kept off the board for the first eight innings. In the eighth, Traverse City loaded the bases with no one out when Trey Yunger (Wofford) hit a sacrifice fly to score Mario Camilletti (Central Michigan). Traverse City added on three more runs in the stanza to increase their lead to 4-0. The Kingfish were unable to respond, and finished the day with five hits.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Mitch Waletzki in his first start of the season (Minnesota-Duluth) threw 6.2 innings of shutout ball allowing only two hits and was chased due to the 100 pitch rule. Hayden Fox (Wisconsin-Whitewater) took the loss allowing three runs in 0.1 innings pitched. Nick Meyer (Dayton) finished the eighth, allowing one run.

Kenosha will take on Traverse City tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.