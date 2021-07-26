Booyah Tumble to the 'Chucks
July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell against the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Monday evening, 19-5.
The Booyah scored in the fifth inning when Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) hit a double to right field that scored Nadir Lewis. In the sixth, Jakob Runnels (St. John's River State College) pulled a double that plated Brett Blair (Stanford).
In the seventh, Green Bay scored another after Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) hit one back to the pitcher. The pitcher threw it to first while Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) was creeping towards the plate.
The Booyah added another two in the ninth when Pearson and Dayson Croes (Quincy) scored after an error by the right fielder.
The two teams will battle again tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park. Fans can enjoy a FREE 24oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between times gates open and the first pitch. Gates will open at 5:35 pm for the 6:35 pm first pitch.
Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
