6 Bucks Named to NWL Major League Dreams Showcase Roster

Waterloo, IA - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2021 Major League Dreams Showcase which includes Duncan Davitt, Max Jung-Goldberg, Joshua Kasevich, Brycen Mautz, Michael Mitchell, and Johnny Tincher of the Waterloo Bucks. The event, which will be hosted by La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park on Tuesday, August 3, will consist of a double-header featuring the top players from the NWL. All six Bucks will play for the Home Team in the 4:05 pm game.

Duncan Davitt, a redshirt sophomore from the University of Iowa and originally from Indianola, Iowa, is a right-handed pitcher sporting a 3-2 record with a 3.09 ERA in 43.2 innings pitched. In eight appearances, Davitt has struck out 48 batters, which is tied for the fifth most in the NWL.

Max Jung-Goldberg, a redshirt sophomore from the University of San Diego and originally from Palo Alto, California, is hitting .319 with 10 stolen bases and 32 RBI. The outfielder represented Waterloo in the 2021 NWL All-Star Game and is tied for the team lead in home runs with four.

University of Oregon product Joshua Kasevich is tied for the third best average in the NWL with a .365 mark. In 30 games, the Eugene, Oregon native has two home runs, 27 RBI, and five stolen bases as a sophomore shortstop.

Originally from San Diego, California, redshirt freshman Brycen Mautz leads the Bucks in saves with three. A left-handed pitcher from the University of San Diego, Mautz has appeared in nine games for Waterloo, owning a 0-1 record with 22 strikeouts and a 2.01 ERA.

Right-handed pitcher Michael Mitchell joined the Bucks to start the second half of play. A product of the University of California-San Diego, Mitchell holds a perfect 0.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 14 innings. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, the junior holds a 1-0 record in four appearances.

Johnny Tincher, a redshirt freshman from the University of Washington and originally from Los Angeles, California, is hitting .279 with six RBI on the season. In 17 games, the catcher has stolen two bases and crossed the plate 10 times.

Players for the Showcase were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball Scouts. The players will participate in a day of workouts in front of scouts which will be followed by the double-header.

The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. and will match two teams featuring a mix of players from the Great Plains and Great Lakes Divisions. The players on the visiting team in this game will primarily come from Kokomo, Battle Creek, Traverse City, Lakeshore and Willmar. The home team will be made up of players mainly from Waterloo, Kenosha, Green Bay, Rockford, and Madison. Josh Rebandt of the Traverse City Pit Spitters will skipper the visiting team while former MLB catcher Donnie Scott of the Madison Mallards will manage the home team.

The second game will start at 7:35 p.m. and will again be played by two teams of Great Lakes and Great Plains players. The visiting team for this game will be made up of players mostly from Bismarck, Eau Claire, Minnesota, Duluth, Kalamazoo and Fond du Lac. The home team will have players from La Crosse, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Rapids, Rochester, Mankato and St. Cloud. Will Flynt of the Bismarck Larks will be the Field Manager for the visiting team. Loggers Field Manager Brian Lewis will be in the dugout for the home team.

Proceeds from the Major League Dreams Showcase will benefit the Northwoods League Foundation. The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. Of the many needs the foundation may address through grants, scholarships, or donations, one ongoing focus will be to view its member communities and look upon the baseball programs they have in place with a harmonious goal of making them all finer places to live.

