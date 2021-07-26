Three Woodchucks Announced for Major League Dreams Showcase

OF Stephen Reid, LHP Shane Telfer and RHP Tyler Hoeft have been selected to represent the Wisconsin Woodchucks at the Northwoods League Major Leagues Dreams Showcase.

Scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 at the La Crosse Loggers' Copeland Park, the showcase consists of a day of workouts in front of MLB scouts before concluding with a doubleheader of game action. Four rosters have been determined for the event, with each roster taking part in one matchup.

Game 1 is slated for 4:05 p.m. with a Game 2 start time of 7:35. All three Woodchucks participants will take part in the nightcap.

Reid and Telfer will be on the home team for the 7:35 matchup, while Hoeft will be on the visiting team. All four rosters include a mix of Great Lakes and Great Plains Division players.

Through 17 games, Reid is batting .350 with a .987 OPS, three home runs and 14 RBIs. He has a hit in 15 of his 17 appearances.

Hoeft leads the Woodchucks in innings pitched with 48 and two-thirds. His five wins are tied for second in the Northwoods League and first in the Great Lakes Division. He displays a 3.14 earned run average and 1.23 WHIP.

Telfer's four saves are tied for a team-high. He has thrown 26 innings and is 3-1 on the season. Opposing batters are hitting just .209 on the reliever.

