Schuelke Schools the Kingfish with Back-To-Back Shutouts

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters contained one of the hottest offenses in the league in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Kenosha Kingfish.

Cam Schuelke (3-0, 0.71) delivered the best start of the season for the Pit Spitters. He threw exactly 100 pitches through eight scoreless innings. He struck out five and allowed just one walk. It's his second shutout start in a row, besting his six-inning win over Battle Creek on the 15th. It's also back-to-back shutouts for his team as they shutout Rockford yesterday, also 4-0.

It took eight innings for Schuelke to get some run support. The Pit Spitters were held to just two hits through the first seven innings. They did load the bases in the third but couldn't break through.

In the eighth, Mario Camilletti led off the inning with a ground rule double to center field, his second of the game. Tito Flores and Chris Monroe were both hit by pitches to load the bases with nobody out. This time, they came through. Trey Yunger brought in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center. Then, Crews Taylor brought in Flores with a single for his third RBI in two games.

Camden Traficante delivered the biggest hit of the night with a two-out, two-RBI double to the left-center gap to complete the four-run inning. Joe Pace got three ground balls in the ninth to seal the win.

The series concludes tomorrow at 7:05 with Max Bergmann (1-0, 3.07) getting the start. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

