Rainy Day in Duluth But No Thunder for the Huskies

July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - After two weather delays and a copious amount of rain falling on the turf at Wade stadium, the game finally was called in the bottom of the seventh inning where Duluth fell to Mankato by a score of 3-2. Ben Pedersen started on the mound for Duluth the first time in 23 days. He was a little rusty, but Pedersen did a good job limiting the damage only giving up 2 runs in the first two innings and keeping the Huskies in it.

The Huskies offense started to find their stride in the bottom of the fourth when a perfectly executed hit and run between Ryan McDonald and Brett Paulsen lead to runners on the corners and only one out. Calyn Halvorson drove in McDonald later with a sacrifice fly.

That is when the rain hit and both sides waited it out for an hour. Coming back in the top of fifth, the ball was turned over to the bullpen as Richard Kiel took over for Pedersen and Mankato wasted no time getting their insurance. Will Hanafan laced a single to lead off the inning, stole two bags and scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Boyd.

The Moondogs turned it over to their bullpen after the rain delay and Charlie Rhee did not waste time getting the Huskies back in the ball game, as he singled, stole second and scored on an error by the Moondogs left fielder.

With two down, two on and Peyton Powell at the plate a second rain delay hit and the teams were once again on pause for a half hour.

The second rain delay was enough for the game to get called and Powell never got the chance.

The Huskies fall to 8-9 in the second half and the Moondogs improve to 12-7. The Huskies will be back in action tomorrow at 6:35pm in Duluth, Minnesota as they look to get a full game and the split against the Moondogs.

