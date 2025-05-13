Huskies Welcome JUCO Pitching Talent for 2025 Season

May 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies have bolstered their pitching staff with the addition of four talented JUCO pitchers for the 2025 season, including two pairs of teammates from Mesa Community College and Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. Jayden Watts and Danny Hesse from Mesa Community College, along with Kolby Heskett and Evan Rolison from Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, each bring impressive freshman performances and are eager to make an impact on the mound for the Huskies.

Jayden Watts, Mesa Community College

Left-handed pitcher Jayden Watts, a native of Henderson, Colorado, is set to join the Duluth Huskies this summer following his freshman season at Mesa Community College. Watts has appeared in 16 games this spring, compiling 29.1 innings with 29 strikeouts and currently holding a team-best 1.84 ERA. A standout at Holy Family High School, he helped lead his team to the Colorado 4A State Championship last spring, capping a memorable prep career. This summer, he looks forward to gaining experience against top competition and continuing to develop on the mound.

Danny Hesse, Mesa Community College

The Duluth Huskies will add freshman right-hander Danny Hesse from Mesa Community College to their 2025 pitching staff. Hesse has started 12 games this season for Mesa, logging 60.2 innings and striking out 63 batters while posting a 1.62 WHIP. A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Hesse enjoys playing golf and spending time outdoors when he's away from the field. Drawn to Duluth by the program's reputation for developing players, Hesse is eager to compete in the Northwoods League.

Kolby Heskett, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa

Right-handed pitcher Kolby Heskett, a native of Tuttle, Oklahoma, will join the Duluth Huskies this summer following his freshman season at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. Heskett has appeared in 10 games this spring, posting a 2-0 record with 15.1 innings pitched and a 1.11 WHIP. A standout at Tuttle High School, he played a pivotal role in leading his team to a state championship victory, pitching 2Ã¢..." innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Outside of baseball, Kolby enjoys hunting and fishing. This summer, he looks forward to enjoying his time with the Huskies, playing competitive baseball, and continuing to develop on the mound.

Evan Rolison, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa

Right-handed pitcher Evan Rolison, a native of Flower Mound, Texas, will take the mound for the Duluth Huskies this summer following his redshirt freshman season at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. Rolison has appeared in 16 games this spring and has compiled four saves, striking out 38 batters over 23 innings pitched with a 3.52 ERA. In high school, he played a key role in helping Flower Mound win the Texas 6A State Championship, getting the final five outs to earn the save. Outside of baseball, Evan enjoys hunting and fishing. He chose to play for the Huskies because of the great atmosphere and the team's past success. This summer, Evan looks forward to having fun and continuing to develop on the mound.

Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now! Visit the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com to grab your seats and join us at Wade Stadium for another exciting summer of Huskies baseball.







Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.