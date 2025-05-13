Hot Tots Sign Two out of Fullerton

Minot, ND - Opening Day is not too far away for the Minot Hot Tots. With one month remaining, the Hot Tots have added two new players to their 2025 roster, both from Cal State Fullerton.

TJ Stottlemyre, Inelder, Cal State University-Fullerton

Coming from a long line of Major League Baseball players, TJ Stottlemyre has only just begun his collegiate baseball career. Currently in his first season at Cal State-Fullerton, Stottlemyre has signed on to play in Minot this summer. The son of World Series champion pitcher, Todd Stottlemyre, TJ is a middle infielder for the Titans. Coming out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Stottlemyre was tabbed the 10th-ranked shortstop in the state by Perfect Game. So far, Stottlemyre has played in five games as a freshman and will join the Hot Tots alongside a Cal State-Fullerton teammate.

Max Ortega, Catcher, Cal State University-Fullerton

By year four in Fullerton, Max Ortega's playing time and production has gone up and up. After starting 27 games for the Titans in 2024, Ortega has become the everyday backstop for head coach Jason Dietrich. In nearly 100 career games, Ortega's OPS stands at .734. He has driven in 37 runs and also stolen five bases as a catcher. Similarly to Stottlemyre, Ortega is the son of a professional baseball player. His father, Randy, played seven seasons in the Oakland Athletics' organization. Last summer, Max played five games for the Rochester Honkers, hitting one home run. Ortega returns to the Northwoods this summer as a member of the Minot Hot Tots.







