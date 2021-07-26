Free Larks Baseball Cards at Cenex

Add your favorite Larks players to your baseball card collection. They are FREE at any Bismarck/Mandan/Lincoln TriEnergy Cenex location.

This summer, Bismarck will host some of the top collegiate baseball players from across the country. In the 29-year history of the Northwoods League, over 200 players have reached the big leagues including Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, and Curtis Granderson!

We want you to get tomorrow's stars baseball cards before anyone else.

That's why, the Larks and Tri-Energy Cenex have teamed up to give away three different sets of baseball cards.

NEW FOR 2021: Each set will include a special-edition Wyatt Ulrich Hall of Fame card!

How do I get the baseball cards?

Purchase gas at any Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln, or Sterling Tri-Energy Cenex location.

Show your receipt at the register and say "LARKS."

You will receive a set of Larks baseball cards for FREE!

How can I collect all three sets?

3 gas purchases = 3 sets.

Purchase gas 3 TIMES at a Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln or Sterling Tri-Energy Cenex location.

Who is included in the sets? Bold indicates 2021 NWL all-star.

- Ben Teel (Montevallo) - Blake Gallagher (Minot State) - Brant Schaffitzel (Drury) - Cole Roberts (Loyola Marymount) - Derek Shoen (UMary) - Drew Beazley (South Dakota St.) - Ethan Kleinheider (Rockhurst) - Jaxon Rosencranz (Augustana) - Kamron Willman (New Mexico) - Khalid Collymore (Montevallo) - Paxton Miller (UMary) - Ryan Bourassa (South Dakota St.) - Ryan Carmack (Southwest Baptist) - Ryan Curran (Montevallo) - Spencer Sarringar (Northern St.) - (3) Limited Edition Wyatt Ulrich (Sioux Falls Canaries)

BASEBALL CARDS ARE LIMITED!

ONLY 250 OF EACH SET.

