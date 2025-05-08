Rockers Announce Three Weekly Ticket Promotions

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Spring is in the air and baseball is returning to Capital Credit Union Park on May 27th. With the Green Bay Rockers home opener less than three weeks away, the Rockers have announced three weekly ticket options that will enhance the experience for fans as they enjoy Northwoods League baseball all summer long.

"We're fortunate to have some amazing partners in Network Health, Overhead Solutions, and EPIC Event Center. We collaborated on some great ideas that we are excited to roll out," said Director of Ticket Sales Andrew Johnson. "Classic Rocker Tuesdays presented by Network Health will provide great value for our fans 55+ every Tuesday. Overhead Solutions seats will provide shade for those hot summer days and are highlighting shaded sections for Saturdays and Sunday. EPIC Event Center is bringing their party to the ballpark in the form of the EPIC Mosh Pit every Thursday."

Classic Rocker Tuesdays presented by Network Health will provide fans 55+ the option to purchase a $20 ticket in the shade that will include a brat or burger and a beverage for only $20. Tickets can be purchased.

Overhead Solutions Sections will be highlighting seats in the shade, providing fans relief from the heat on those hot, summer days. Tickets can be purchased.

The EPIC Mosh Pit will be a party above the visiting team's dugout every Thursday home game. For $16, fans get a t-shirt, 2 beer vouchers, and will get a variety of goodies to help provide the Rockers with home field advantage. Tickets can be purchased with HERE.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, the Bud Light Party Patio 6 Pack and TDS Club Pick 5 Pass are also all available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

