Rox Add Six Names to the 2025 Roster

May 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the addition of six players to the 2025 roster. Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western), Riley Iffrig (University of St. Louis), Aiden Lieser (University of Nebraska), Wesley Johnson (Winona State University), Matthew Maulik (University of St. Thomas) and Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) are set to play ball in St. Cloud for the 2025 season.

Watkins, MN native, Geislinger, is set to join the Rox following a strong freshman season at Iowa Western Community College. A product of Eden Valley-Watkins High School, Geislinger has showcased his versatility playing shifting from infield to the centerfield position for the Reivers. The athletic Geislinger was also a quarterback on the football team this past fall. The left-handed hitter is currently batting .337 with 34 RBIs and an impressive 44 stolen bases, a single season record for the Reivers.

Iffrig, ranked the No. 1 first baseman in Illinois by Perfect Game in 2023, joins the Rox after standout performances at both the high school and collegiate levels. A graduate of Edwardsville High School, Iffrig helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state championships and earned Second-Team All-America honors his senior year. After beginning his college career at Indiana State-where he appeared in 10 games, including three in the NCAA tournament-Iffrig transferred to Saint Louis University. This season, he's posted a .354 batting average, 51 RBIs, and six home runs with the Billikens.

Right-handed pitcher Aiden Lieser, the top-ranked RHP in Minnesota's 2023 graduating class by Perfect Game, will join the Rox pitching staff in 2025. A standout at Centennial High School, Lieser earned All-Conference and All-Section honors after a senior season that included a 2.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 42 innings. He is currently in his freshman season at the University of Nebraska. Aiden has many family members located in Central Minnesota, including former Rox pitching coach and his cousin, Scott Lieser.

Sartell native, Wesley Johnson, also joins the Rox as a right-handed pitcher out of Winona State University. A decorated high school player, Johnson was a three-time All-Conference and All-Section honoree, as well as an All-State and Academic All-State selection. He finished his prep career with a 1.45 ERA and 157 strikeouts over 174 innings. So far this season at Winona State, he has recorded 32 strikeouts over 38 innings.

Matthew Maulik, a dynamic shortstop out of St. Michael-Albertville, was ranked as the No. 4 shortstop in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report, Maulik committed to the University of St. Thomas, where he delivered a breakout freshman year-batting .335 with a .506 slugging percentage across 45 games. He tallied 19 multi-hit games, 14 multi-RBI efforts, and earned 2024 All-Summit League Second Team honors. Maulik played for the Mud Puppies last summer and batted a .259 average and recorded 19 RBIs through 24 games. This season with the Tommies, he's hitting .306 with 33 RBIs and six home runs.

The Tustin, CA product, Carter Jorissen, is currently catching for Palomar College where he hit .317 in 2024 across 104 plate appearances. So far this year he is posting a .379 batting average and 31 RBIs and has scored 44 times on 58 total hits. Jorissen plans to continue his collegiate career at Cal State Bakersfield this fall.

The Rox Home Opener is Friday, May 30th and will feature Former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes and a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. Single game tickets are on sale now. Call (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

The Rox 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

