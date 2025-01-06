Madison Mallards Announce 2025 Schedule and 25th Season Celebration Plans

January 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Madison Mallards are excited to release their 2025 schedule and plans to celebrate their 25th season at Warner Park.

Following a 2024 season that resulted in a franchise record 52 single season wins, the Mallards look to contend with their manager, Donnie Scott, back as the team's skipper for a 13th consecutive season. The Mallards' home opener will take place on Monday, May 26th at 4:05 p.m. versusFond du Lac.

The Mallards plan to celebrate 25 seasons with themed promotions, giveaways, videos, uniforms, and more throughout the summer. Stay tuned to Mallards social media accounts for updates on 25th season celebrations.

"We can't wait to get the 2025 season started and welcome all of our fans back to Warner Park," General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. "We have so many fun things planned to celebrate our 25th season and we can't wait to share them with everyone."

The Mallards will play their final home game of the season on Saturday, August 9th at 6:05 p.m. versus the Green Bay Rockers. If they qualify, the Mallards would play on into the Northwoods League playoffs beginning on Sunday, August 10th.

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the Mallards' 2025 season are available now. More information can be found at mallardsbaseball.com. For other questions about the Madison Mallards and, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or call 608-246-4277.

