Northwoods League Announces 2025 Schedule

January 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2025 season. The schedule features 24 teams and will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Monday, May 26.

"The Northwoods League's 32nd season is a testament to our dedication to both the development of collegiate athletes and the communities we serve," said Ryan Voz, President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "This year's schedule not only highlights our tradition of excellence but also our continued efforts to innovate and enhance the fan experience. We can't wait to welcome fans back to the ballparks for another unforgettable summer of baseball."

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30 with the second half beginning the following day. This season will see interleague play continue as teams in the Great Plains Division will face teams in the Great Lakes Division throughout the season.

The League will continue with the same playoff format that was adopted for the 2019 season. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

Full league schedules can be found at northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going here and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

