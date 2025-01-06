Growlers Release 2025 Schedule

January 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The 2x and current NWL defending champions Kalamazoo Growlers will begin the 2025 season on Monday, May 26 against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The first home games are Education Day games on Wednesday, May 28 & Thursday, May 29. Both have a start time of 11:05am.The third morning Kalamazoo Public Schools Education Day game of the year is Monday, June 2 at 10:05am. Each game features a pre-game STEM Expo for students to attend to get a hands-on and educational opportunity for them to learn, interact, and participate in science, technology, engineering, and math activities and demonstrations.

The Growlers are actively searching for local businesses to sponsor the games to provide tickets to local children of the greater Kalamazoo area to attend the Education Day games.

"We're grateful for 11+ seasons of Growlers baseball with the best and most supportive fanbase from the greater Kalamazoo area," Team Owner Brian Colopy said. "We've won two out of the last three NWL Championships but our entertainment team continues to push the envelope for family, friendly fun at an affordable price for all. We continue to host some of the top talent in the country and Homer Stryker Field continues to see improvements year in and year out."

There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy. The full promotional schedule and theme nights will be released in Spring 2025.

There are a total of six weekend series. Four of the six weekend series are in June including Father's Day, one in July plus a Friday evening 4th of July home game, and the final one in August will end the 2025 regular season.

The Northwoods League requires every team to host at least one double-header each season. Homer Stryker Field plays host to the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday, July 8 with game times of 12:05pm and 6:35pm.

The top collegiate baseball talent from around the country plays in the Northwoods League. The 2024 MLB Draft featured 70 players from the Northwoods League including #32 overall pick and former Growler Griff O'Ferrall to the Baltimore Orioles.

Other notable Northwoods League alumni drafted include #3 overall Charlie Condon to the Colorado Rockies and and #7 overall J.J. Wetherholt to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation Department helped the team with improvements to the playing surface of Homer Stryker Field ahead of the 2025 season. Improvements include tampering and leveling the pitcher's mound to reduce the risk of injuries, provide a consistent height and texture for equal performance opportunities and contribute to a higher quality of play.

Another improvement was new sod being planted around the base paths, around home plate, the pitchers mound and other edges across the playing surface. This created a more defined edge on the lips of each where the grass meets the dirt.

"We're thankful for the Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation Department for all of the work they've completed and continue to do to get Homer Stryker Field in top shape for the some of the best baseball players in the country to compete on," Growlers General Manager Tom Olds said.

Growlers Field Manager Cody Piechocki signed a two-year extension to continue building the Growlers championship roster. In his tenure, Piechocki has brought the Growlers to the postseason each of the last three seasons and five of the past six.

The Kalamazoo native is one of just three managers in Northwoods League history to win multiple titles. He is fifth in NWL history in career wins (regular and postseason) and a record of 319-300 (.515).

"We are excited to have Cody back for his 12th year in Kalamazoo as he has been an integral part in the team's success over the years both on and off the field," Colopy said. "The high standard of baseball in Kalamazoo that has been set and sustained in his tenure speaks for itself and we cannot wait for what is to come in 2025."

To guarantee the comfortable box seats at the top theme nights, fans are encouraged to secure a Meijer 5-Game Miniplan. The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025.

There are four areas of Homer Stryker Field that large groups can enjoy: Bell's Oberon Oasis (75-200 fans), Ron Jackson Dugout Club (20-30 fans), Miller Lite Trap (10-400 fans), and the Grandstand Bleachers (10+ fans).

