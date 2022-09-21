Santos Spins Seven Scoreless, WooSox Fall 5-0 to Syracuse
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - The Syracuse Mets (60-83) pushed across five late runs to win a pitcher's duel on Wednesday night, a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (72-70) at Polar Park.
Both starting pitchers turned in the best Triple-A outings of their season, as Worcester's Victor Santos and Syracuse's Jose Butto matched each other throughout the night.
Santos went seven scoreless innings, striking out eight in the longest start of his WooSox career. He allowed four baserunners, three hits and one walk. In two starts against the Mets this year, the right-hander has posted 13 runless frames with 19 strikeouts.
Butto also did not allow a run over seven innings, striking out 11 in that span. He allowed two hits: an infield single to Jarren Duran, the first batter he faced, and a single in the fourth by Enmanuel Valdez.
Both starters exited after the seventh in a 0-0 ballgame, and Worcester turned to Darwinzon Hernandez for the eighth. He got the first two outs, then walked Travis Jankowski, who promptly stole second. That put a runner in scoring position for Jake Mangum, who laced an RBI single to right to bring home Jankowski for the first run of the game. Francisco Alvarez was next, and the Mets' top prospect ripped a ball deep to left-center-Duran nearly made a spectacular diving catch, but the ball popped out of his glove. By the time it was retrieved, Alvarez was standing on second with an RBI double and a 2-0 Syracuse lead.
That was the final pitch thrown by Hernandez, and the WooSox went to A.J. Politi for the final out of the eighth. He got it, extending a 31.1 inning stretch in which he has allowed two total earned runs.
Kole Cottam cracked a one-out double in the eighth-giving Worcester its first extra-base-hit and runner in scoring position-but Syracuse reliever Stephen Nogosek got the final two outs to end the threat.
Syracuse added the final three runs in the ninth on a wild pitch, an error and an RBI single by Michael Perez off reliever Caleb Simpson.
The WooSox continue the six-game home series on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets. On the mound, Chris Murphy (3-6, 5.60) is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on NESN.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 21, 2022
- Walk-Off Heroics for Darick Hall - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Beat the 'Shrimp 3-2 on Wednesday Night - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Lose to IronPigs 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Rally Falls One Run Short - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Top Bulls 13-9, Durham's Division Lead Remains 1.5 Games - Durham Bulls
- Bats Can't Keep up with Nashville, Downed 17-1 on Wednesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Lindblom, Sounds Dominate Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Home Run Parade Lifts Tides Over Bulls - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Run Rampant Wednesday, Top Buffalo 7-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- José Buttó Tosses Brilliant Start in Syracuse's 5-0 Win at Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Santos Spins Seven Scoreless, WooSox Fall 5-0 to Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings' Offense Outlasts Bisons for 7-3 Win on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Stiever to Begin MLB Rehab Stint Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Takes Game Two with Comeback Win - Iowa Cubs
- Rain Knocks off Game Two After Storm Chasers Game One Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Reach Franchise-Record 12-Game Winning Streak - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Abreu and Ridings Added to SWB Roster on MLB Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Priester Shines in Triple-A Debut, Indians Defeat Saints 7-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Struggles on Road Continue, Fall to Indianapolis 7-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Lose on Late Wild Pitch in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toerner Lifts Memphis in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stiever Set to Begin MLB Rehab Assigment Tonight - Charlotte Knights
- Tickets on Sale Thursday for Louisville Live at Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-73) vs. Indianapolis Indians (72-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Santos Spins Seven Scoreless, WooSox Fall 5-0 to Syracuse
- Davis Delivers Two-Run Double, Hart Earns Win in Return to Triple-A
- Dalbec Homers Twice Again as WooSox Win Road Trip Finale
- Dalbec Homers Twice in Loss at SWB
- Sogard Extends On-Base Streak to 24 Games, WooSox Fall to SWB