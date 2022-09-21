Lindblom, Sounds Dominate Louisville
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Nashville Sounds enjoyed one of their most dominant victories of the season on Wednesday night, obliterating the Louisville Bats, 17-1, at Louisville Slugger Field and moving their magic number to 3.0 games to clinch a division title. They lead Toledo by 4.5 games with six games left, while Toledo has eight games remaining. Josh Lindblom tossed seven scoreless innings, and Brian Navarreto drove in five runs and was one of three Sounds to homer in the team's most lopsided victory of the year.
Lindblom (9-7) tossed his sixth consecutive quality start. He retired his first 11 batters and did not allow a hit until a one-out single in the sixth inning. He scattered just three hits - all singles - in the gem, walked three and struck out nine.
Jonathan Davis fueled the offense early. He put the Sounds up 1-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly and crushed a two-run homer in the fourth off Justin Nicolino (4-6) to make it 4-0. Then the Sounds scored seven runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Navarreto and a three-run home run by Sal Frelick, who moved his on-base streak to 38 games with the blast. Up 11-0 in the eighth, the Sounds added three more. Patrick Dorrian scored on an error, Navarreto plated one with a fielder's choice, Brice Turang hit a sacrifice fly.
After the Bats broke up the shutout in the bottom of the eighth against Cam Robinson, the Sounds added three more in the ninth. Weston Wilson drilled an RBI double off the wall, and Navarreto smashed a two-run homer to make it 17-1.
The six-game series continues Thursday night at 5:35 p.m. CT. Left-hander Robert Gasser (1-1, 4.11) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (87-56), and lefty Brandon Williamson (1-4, 4.50) is slated to start for the Bats (57-87).
Post-Game Notes
At 87-56, the Sounds are a season-high 31 games over .500 for the second time.
Sal Frelick has homered in consecutive games and four times in his last eight games...his 38-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League and the 2nd-longest in the league this year (Jake Cave, 49, St. Paul).
Brian Navarreto's 5 RBIs matched his career high (8/6/17 for Chattanooga vs. Jacksonville).
Josh Lindblom is 5-0 with a 1.70 ERA (7er/37ip) during his run of six straight quality starts...he leads the Sounds in quality starts with 10.
The Sounds' 7-run 6th inning matched their largest single-inning run total of the year (8th inning, 4/13 at Gwinnett).
The 17-1 victory matched the Sounds' season-high for runs scored and was their largest margin of victory this season...their previous largest margin of victory was 10 runs, done three times, including vs. Louisville on 5/21 (17-7).
