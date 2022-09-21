SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-63) vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs (73-68)

Game 143 | Road Game 71 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Jhony Brito (6-2, 3.11) vs LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-9, 4.34)

BRITO: Pitched 1.2 innings, one hit, one strikeout vs Worcester 9/16 (W 8-2)

PLASSMEYER: No decision, 5.0 IP, 3 H, HBP, 4 BB, 6 K @ Rochester 9/15 (2-1 L, 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (September 20, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-63) edged past the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night. Ronald Guzmán provided the offense on one swing with a grand slam to give SWB the lead in the seventh.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs struck first against SWB starter Mitch Spence. Jorge Bonifacio launched his fourteenth of the year to left field on a hanging breaking ball. The IronPigs led 1-0 out of the second. They added a pair of runs in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.

IronPigs' starter Noah Skirrow kept SWB hitters in check through six innings. He allowed just two base runners on a single and a walk. The RailRiders took advantage of the bullpen in the seventh. After the first three reached on a double and two walks, Guzmán launched a floated curveball down the right field line inside the foul pole for just the second RailRiders' grand slam of the season (Josh Breaux @ Rochester on July 30). It put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on top 4-3.

The RailRiders' bullpen shut down the Lehigh Valley offense. Chasen Shreve, Miguel Castro, Zack Britton and Jimmy Cordero combined for four shutout innings with just one infield single allowed. Shreve (1-0) earned his first RailRiders' win. Jakob Hernandez (3-1) allowed the slam and took the loss. Cordero (3) tallied his third save in as many chances.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on their final road trip of the regular season to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SWB had played just three games at Coca-Cola Park entering the series, losing two of three back in July.

I SAID YES, YES, YES - The RailRiders currently have five Major League rehabbers on their roster: Zack Britton, Scott Effross, Albert Abreu, Stephen Ridings and Miguel Castro. It's the most they've had at any one point this season. It's the second straight day the RailRiders set a new mark after having four rehabbers on Tuesday.

BAD NUMBERS - The RailRiders have lost 11 of 16 games to the IronPigs this year. Lehigh Valley is just one of two teams that the RailRiders have a losing record against this season (Norfolk - 1-5).â

GRAND GUZ - Ronald Guzmán's grand slam in the seventh inning on Tuesday was just the second grand slam hit by a RailRider this season. Josh Breaux also did on July 30 against the Rochester Red Wings. Guzmán's slam was the fourth of his career. His others were with Nashville on July 31, 2019, with Texas on July 15, 2018 and with Hickory on July 10, 2014.

(K)LOSING IN - Matt Krook tallied three strikeouts last Friday against Worcester, bringing his season total to 147. It's the most strikeouts for a SWB pitcher since Brandon Duckworth struck out 150 in 2001. The all-time franchise record is 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997. 147 strikeouts is the most Krook has tallied in one season in his career, besting his 132 in 2021 split between SWB and Somerset.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last eight games, he has gone 4-for-34 (.118) with one extra-base hit (double) and 16 strikeouts.

GREAT POWER, GREAT RESPONSIBILITY - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in nine of his last ten games. He has gone 11-for-39 (.282) with five doubles, a homer and four driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .217 in that span.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has a thirteen-game on-base streak... Ben Rortvedt has a seven-game hit streak and a ten-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a six-game hit streak... Rob Brantly has a seven-game on-base streak...

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just one week to go in the regular season, four teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse, Charlotte and Norfolk). The Worcester Red Sox can be eliminated tonight with a loss to Syracuse and a Durham Bulls win over Norfolk.

EYES ON BULLS - The Durham Bulls won last night 9-2 over the Norfolk Tides. With the victory, they remain a game and a half ahead of the RailRiders in first place. They have a five-game winning streak entering Wednesday.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp enter today three and a half games back of first and two games back of the RailRiders after winning 2-1 over Charlotte last night. Their elimination number is six.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 157 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home for the final homestand of the season on September 26 to host the Buffalo Bisons. The series begins with a rain-suspended completion at 5:05 PM followed by a nine-inning game.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (89-58) came back to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8. Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season, matching Babe Ruth's historic 1927 season. He is one away from Roger Maris' record of 61 set in 1961. Giancarlo Stanton walked the game off with a grand slam, the Yankees second this season. Luis Severino faces Roansy Contreras tonight at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (1-0) won their first ever affiliated playoff game last night 9-5 over the Portland Sea Dogs. The Patriots trailed 3-0 before scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. They get today off before returning home on Thursday for game two of the best-of-three. Clayton Beeter starts a potential Divisional Series winning contest at 6:35 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.