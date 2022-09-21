Bats Can't Keep up with Nashville, Downed 17-1 on Wednesday Night
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - Steven Leyton made his Triple-A debut, coming on as a defensive sub and recorded his first Triple-A hit as the Louisville Bats (57-87) took a 17-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (87-56) on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
After each starter breezed through the first inning, the Sounds jumped out to an early lead in the second, scoring two runs to go up 2-0.
Nashville added on the fourth inning, scoring another two runs on a two-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Bats were held off the bases through the first three innings, but finally got a man on the base path when Cristian Santana drew a two-out walk in the bottom in the fourth.
Nashville broke the game open in the top of the sixth, sending ten hitters to the plate to score seven runs, highlighted by a three-run home run, and take a commanding 11-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Louisville finally got into the hit column thanks to a one-out single by Lorenzo Cedrola. Leonardo Rivas followed immediately with a single of his own, moving Cedrola into scoring position at third base. The scoring threat would ultimately come to pass as Cristian Santana ground into an inning ending double-play in the next at-bat.
In the eighth, the Sounds tacked on three more runs to push their lead to 14-0 to open the frame. In the home half of the inning, Mark Kolozsvary kicked things off for the Bats, taking the first pitch to the leg to reach base. Cedrola followed with a single, moving Kolozsvary to third with no outs.
Making his Triple-A debut, Steven Leyton stepped to the plate for his first at-bat and roped a double to center field to score Kolozsvary and put Louisville on the board, notching his first hit and RBI in the process. Ronnie Dawson loaded the bases when he got hit by a pitch, but one run was all the Bats would get, down 14-1 through eight.
The Sounds continued to put runs on the board, putting up three more runs to go up 17-1. Michael De Leon became the first Bats position player to take the mound this season, coming on to pitch after Pedro Garcia was ejected for hitting a Nashville player with a pitch.
Nashville capped off the night by shutting the Bats down in order in immaculate fashion to secure the 17-1 win.
Louisville and Nashville will continue this week's series tomorrow night, playing game four of six. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm E.T. with southpaw Brandon Williamson (1-4, 4.50) taking the mound for the Bats while fellow lefty Robert Gasser (1-1, 4.11) will toe the rubber for the Sounds.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 21, 2022
- Walk-Off Heroics for Darick Hall - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Beat the 'Shrimp 3-2 on Wednesday Night - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Lose to IronPigs 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Rally Falls One Run Short - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Top Bulls 13-9, Durham's Division Lead Remains 1.5 Games - Durham Bulls
- Bats Can't Keep up with Nashville, Downed 17-1 on Wednesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Lindblom, Sounds Dominate Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Home Run Parade Lifts Tides Over Bulls - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Run Rampant Wednesday, Top Buffalo 7-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- José Buttó Tosses Brilliant Start in Syracuse's 5-0 Win at Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Santos Spins Seven Scoreless, WooSox Fall 5-0 to Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings' Offense Outlasts Bisons for 7-3 Win on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Stiever to Begin MLB Rehab Stint Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Takes Game Two with Comeback Win - Iowa Cubs
- Rain Knocks off Game Two After Storm Chasers Game One Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Reach Franchise-Record 12-Game Winning Streak - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Abreu and Ridings Added to SWB Roster on MLB Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Priester Shines in Triple-A Debut, Indians Defeat Saints 7-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Struggles on Road Continue, Fall to Indianapolis 7-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Lose on Late Wild Pitch in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toerner Lifts Memphis in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stiever Set to Begin MLB Rehab Assigment Tonight - Charlotte Knights
- Tickets on Sale Thursday for Louisville Live at Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-73) vs. Indianapolis Indians (72-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Bats Can't Keep up with Nashville, Downed 17-1 on Wednesday Night
- Tickets on Sale Thursday for Louisville Live at Slugger Field
- Louisville and Nashville Combine for Five Home Runs in 10-5 Bats' Win
- Bats Comeback Effort Comes up Short against Sounds
- Bats Lose Series Finale in St. Paul, 3-1