Bats Can't Keep up with Nashville, Downed 17-1 on Wednesday Night

September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - Steven Leyton made his Triple-A debut, coming on as a defensive sub and recorded his first Triple-A hit as the Louisville Bats (57-87) took a 17-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (87-56) on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

After each starter breezed through the first inning, the Sounds jumped out to an early lead in the second, scoring two runs to go up 2-0.

Nashville added on the fourth inning, scoring another two runs on a two-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Bats were held off the bases through the first three innings, but finally got a man on the base path when Cristian Santana drew a two-out walk in the bottom in the fourth.

Nashville broke the game open in the top of the sixth, sending ten hitters to the plate to score seven runs, highlighted by a three-run home run, and take a commanding 11-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Louisville finally got into the hit column thanks to a one-out single by Lorenzo Cedrola. Leonardo Rivas followed immediately with a single of his own, moving Cedrola into scoring position at third base. The scoring threat would ultimately come to pass as Cristian Santana ground into an inning ending double-play in the next at-bat.

In the eighth, the Sounds tacked on three more runs to push their lead to 14-0 to open the frame. In the home half of the inning, Mark Kolozsvary kicked things off for the Bats, taking the first pitch to the leg to reach base. Cedrola followed with a single, moving Kolozsvary to third with no outs.

Making his Triple-A debut, Steven Leyton stepped to the plate for his first at-bat and roped a double to center field to score Kolozsvary and put Louisville on the board, notching his first hit and RBI in the process. Ronnie Dawson loaded the bases when he got hit by a pitch, but one run was all the Bats would get, down 14-1 through eight.

The Sounds continued to put runs on the board, putting up three more runs to go up 17-1. Michael De Leon became the first Bats position player to take the mound this season, coming on to pitch after Pedro Garcia was ejected for hitting a Nashville player with a pitch.

Nashville capped off the night by shutting the Bats down in order in immaculate fashion to secure the 17-1 win.

Louisville and Nashville will continue this week's series tomorrow night, playing game four of six. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm E.T. with southpaw Brandon Williamson (1-4, 4.50) taking the mound for the Bats while fellow lefty Robert Gasser (1-1, 4.11) will toe the rubber for the Sounds.

