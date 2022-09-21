Mud Hens Reach Franchise-Record 12-Game Winning Streak

TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens won two games over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday. The first game was the resumption of the suspended game from Tuesday night, which was a 5-4 final score after 13 innings in favor of Toledo. The Mud Hens would score five unanswered runs to take Wednesday's original game by a score of 5-3.

Tuesday Game - The suspended/resumed game from Tuesday night was the record-breaking win to send the 2022 Toledo Mud Hens into the franchise history books at 11 consecutive wins.

Ali Sanchez smacked the walk-off RBI single to send the Mud Hens into the history books in the 13th inning. Zack Short led the way offensively with three hits and one RBI. John Valente and Andre Lipcius each smacked two hits. Valente had two doubles and Lipcius had one. Kody Clemens tallied one hit, being a double, and two RBI in his return to Toledo. Jamie Westbrook notched a hit and an RBI. Brendon Davis rounded out the offense, picking up a base hit.

Austin Bergner got the start on Tuesday night, pitching 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Cody Sedlock would follow, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and two walks. Sam Howard would pitch 1.0 inning, retiring all three batters he faced. Drew Carlton picked up his 3rd blown save, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and one strikeout. Miguel Diaz would be next up, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one strikeout. Nick Vincent would be the final pitcher prior to the suspension of the game, pitching 1.0 inning, retiring both batters he faced, while also doubling off the extra-inning runner for the third out. Miguel Del Pozo would pick-up the game where it was left-off, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one strikeout. Angel De Jesus would pick up his 5th win of the season, moving to 5-1. De Jesus pitched 1.0 inning, walking and striking out one batter.

Wednesday Game - The Mud Hens extended their franchise record win-streak to 12 following the 5-3 win in the originally scheduled game on Wednesday.

Jamie Westbrook led the way with two doubles and two RBI, including the game-tying two-run double in the bottom of the 5th inning. Josh Lester picked up two hits, including his 27th home run and his 90th RBI. Andre Lipcius picked up two hits and an RBI. Daz Cameron clubbed his 10th home run of the season as part of back-to-back home runs with Lester. Brendon Davis would round out the offense with one hit.

Bryan Garcia would get the start, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, one home run, one walk and four strikeouts. Zac Houston would follow, pitching 0.2 inning, with one walk and two strikeouts. Sam Howard would pitch 0.1 inning, striking out the only batter he faced. Nick Vincent pitched 1.0 inning, retiring all three batters he faced. Miguel Diaz would come in and slam the door for his 6th save of the season, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will play host to the Columbus Clippers for a double header on Thursday, with game one beginning at 5:05 pm EST. Game one will be considered an away game for the Mud Hens as the final game in Columbus was cancelled, moving the last road game between Toledo and Columbus to Fifth Third Field.

