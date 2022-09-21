Stripers Lose on Late Wild Pitch in Memphis
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Home runs by Jake Marisnick and Taylor Motter gave the Gwinnett Stripers (66-75) a 5-2 lead through five innings, but the Memphis Redbirds (70-73) scored the game's final four runs to win 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Decisive Plays: Marisnick's first clout with the Stripers (1) tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning, and Motter's three-run blast (20) gave Gwinnett a 5-2 lead in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, however, Kyle Muller yielded a game-tying three-run homer to Justin Toerner (1) to make it 5-5. In the eighth, Seth Elledge (L, 1-5) allowed a leadoff walk to Luken Baker, who scored from third with two outs on a wild pitch from Tyler Ferguson.
Key Contributors: Marisnick went 3-for-5 with the homer, two RBIs, and one stolen base for Gwinnett. Tyler White (3-for-4) also had a three-hit day, while Motter went 1-for-5 with the homer and a game-high three RBIs. For Memphis, Toerner went 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs, and Clint Coulter also homered in a 2-for-4 effort. Kodi Whitley (W, 1-0) and Genesis Cabrera (S, 1) each tossed 1.0 scoreless inning.
Noteworthy: Muller struck out nine over 6.0 innings, raising his International League-leading strikeout total to 159. Motter extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and is batting .429 (15-for-35) with three doubles, six homers, eight runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.541 OPS in that stretch.
Next Game (Thursday, September 22): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. RHP Mike Soroka (0-2, 6.43 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-7, 7.65 ERA) for the RedBirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Monday, September 26): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. In honor of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the first 755 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 21, 2022
- Rain Knocks off Game Two After Storm Chasers Game One Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Reach Franchise-Record 12-Game Winning Streak - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Abreu and Ridings Added to SWB Roster on MLB Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Priester Shines in Triple-A Debut, Indians Defeat Saints 7-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Struggles on Road Continue, Fall to Indianapolis 7-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Lose on Late Wild Pitch in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toerner Lifts Memphis in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stiever Set to Begin MLB Rehab Assigment Tonight - Charlotte Knights
- Tickets on Sale Thursday for Louisville Live at Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-73) vs. Indianapolis Indians (72-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.