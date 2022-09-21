Rain Knocks off Game Two After Storm Chasers Game One Loss

Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (69-74) dropped game one of a doubleheader to the Iowa Cubs (66-77) on Wednesday afternoon 6-3 from Werner Park. The second game of the doubleheader was ultimately canceled due to weather and is not scheduled to be made up.

Game One

Iowa tallied the games' first run putting up a two-spot in the third inning on a Matt Mervis home run.

Omaha responded in the bottom of the third, on a three-run home run from left fielder Brent Rooker that scored third baseman Nick Loftin and first baseman Nick Pratto.

The Storm Chasers held on and was ahead 3-2 heading into the seventh and final inning.

The I-Cubs put a rally together in the top of the frame. Levi Jordan hit an RBI single to knot the score before a sacrifice fly from Darius Hill. Iowa added two more on a Storm Chasers error to take game one 6-3

Game Two

Game two was canceled and is not scheduled to be made up.

Omaha and Iowa will play on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage is set to begin at 6:15 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

On Saturday, September 24, the Storm Chasers will host Fan Appreciation Night presented by Werner Enterprises, with a post-game concert from Flo Rida.

