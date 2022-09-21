Walk-Off Heroics for Darick Hall
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - Darick Hall came through in the clutch on Wednesday evening as he hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning against Anthony Banda (0-1) to give the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (74-68) a 4-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-64).
Hall took a step closer to the single-season home run record for the IronPigs as he blasted a two-run home run against Jhony Brito in the bottom of the first inning. The home run for Hall was his 27th of the season, with the record being 29 home runs for Lehigh Valley.
The RailRiders scored their lone run against Michael Plassmeyer in the top of the fourth inning as Ryan LaMarre hit an RBI single that scored Chris Owings and cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 2-1. Plassmeyer was strong through six innings pitched as he allowed just one run off five hits with five strikeouts.
Griff McGarry retired the side in the top of the seventh inning for Lehigh Valley, striking out two batters. Former RailRider Vinny Nittoli entered the game to pitch in relief in the top of the eighth inning. The RailRiders took a 3-2 lead on back-to-back home runs by Owings and Ben Rortvedt.
Jorge Bonifacio tied the game at 3-3 for Lehigh Valley in the bottom of the eighth inning as he hit an RBI single against Jacob Barnes that scored Dustin Peterson. Michael Kelly (2-2) earned the win for Lehigh Valley as he struck out three batters in one inning of work.
The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Walk-Off Heroics for Darick Hall
