Abreu and Ridings Added to SWB Roster on MLB Rehab

September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have transferred pitchers Albert Abreu and Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Major League rehab assignments. Both are scheduled to pitch this evening as the RailRiders play at Lehigh Valley in game two of a six-game set.

Abreu was placed on the 15-Day Injured List on August 21, with right elbow inflammation. He began his rehab assignment with Somerset on September 18, pitching one inning with two strikeouts while earning the win for the Patriots on Sunday. He was initially signed by the Houston Astros in 2014 and acquired by the Yankees in 2016 in the Brian McCann trade. New York traded Abreu and LHP Robert Ahlstrom to Texas for Jose Trevino on April 2. After the Rangers designated the 26-year-old for assignment on May 30, he was acquired by Kansas City and subsequently re-acquired by New York on June 21 off waivers. Over 62 Major League appearances spanning three seasons, Abreu is 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA over 76 innings of work.

Ridings has spent the entire season on the Injured List with a right shoulder impingement. After spending time in the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals systems, he signed a Minor League agreement with New York in January 2021. Ridings pitched at three levels last season, including eight appearances for the RailRiders. He worked the final inning of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's combined nine-inning no-hitter on July 21 at PNC Field against Rochester. The Yankees signed Ridings to a Major League contract and selected him on August 3 and he pitched in five games for New York last August, compiling seven strikeouts and two walks over five innings. The 27-year-old made a rehab outing for Somerset last Saturday, pitching a shutout frame with two strikeouts.

Abreu and Ridings bring the RailRiders MLB rehab assignment total to 12. Zack Britton and Miguel Castro both pitched for the club on rehab assignments yesterday and are still on assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as is pitcher Scott Effross. Additionally, Aroldis Chapman, Domingo Germán, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tim Locastro, Ron Marinaccio, Ben Rortvedt and Luis Severino have all rehabbed with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre remains a game-and-a-half out of first place in the International League East with nine decisions remaining in the 2022 regular season. The RailRiders conclude their regular season road schedule in Lehigh Valley this week and host Buffalo next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. For tickets to any game next week, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

