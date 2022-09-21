Knights Beat the 'Shrimp 3-2 on Wednesday Night
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights escaped a jam in the bottom of the ninth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark. With the win, the Knights evened up the series, 1-1.
Charlotte held a 3-0 lead into the ninth, but the Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases with two outs and threatened to score for the first time all night. Ray-Patrick Didder then connected on a ground-rule double, which scored two runs. With the tying run now on third base and the winning run on second base, LHP Bennett Sousa got Ryan Lavarnway to ground out to end the game. Sousa, who allowed both runs in the inning, notched his sixth save of the season.
RHP Jonathan Stiever began a major league rehab assignment with the Knights on Thursday and started the game for Charlotte. Making his first appearance on a mound since August 12, 2021, Stiever tossed a shutout inning in game two of the series. It was a solid inning for the 25-year-old, who underwent season-ending surgery on his right lat on August 23, 2021.
In relief of Stiever, RHP Kade McClure (4-4, 5.08) tossed three shutout innings en route to his fourth win of the season. He was backed by the Charlotte offense, which combined for three runs and seven hits in the game.
The Knights scored for the first time in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI by Blake Rutherford. He drove home Oscar Colás, who singled earlier in the inning. Colás, appearing in just his second career Triple-A game after being promoted from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, went 2-for-5.
Charlotte added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to an RBI single by catcher Nick Ciuffo and an RBI groundout from first baseman Craig Dedelow. Jacksonville RHP Elieser Hernandez (4-3, 3.73) was charged with the loss after he allowed three runs over his six innings pitched.
The two teams will continue the six-game road series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday night. First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m. from the home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can listen to the game on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
