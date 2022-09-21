Wings Run Rampant Wednesday, Top Buffalo 7-3
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Rochester Red Wings took game two of their final road series over the Buffalo Bisons, 7-3. CF Andrew Stevenson hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his 16th home run of the season, part of a nine hit attack.
LHP MacKenzie Gore returned to the mound for his third major league rehab start with the Wings. After allowing a run in the first inning, Gore would settle down. He finished pitching 4.0 strong innings, surrendering just one run on hits while striking out four. The lefty walked one.
The outing marks his longest since his 7/3/2022 outing with Padres against the Dodgers, when he pitched 5.2 innings of one run ball. Gore finished Wednesday's outing throwing 65 pitches.
After the four-run inning in the fifth, the Wings handed the ball to RHP Tommy Romero, who allowed two runs over 3.0 innings. Romero gave up four hits and three walks, including a sixth inning solo shot that made the score 4-3.
In the seventh, SS *Lucius Fox *extended the Wings lead to a score of 6-3 when he singled in DH *Onix Vega *and 1B *Adrian Sanchez. *The two-run single extended Fox's on-base streak to 15 games.
A solo shot in the eighth by LF *Nick Banks *would cap the scoring for the Wings, making it a four-run game. Banks has now homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career.
RHP *Reed Garrett *would pitch a scoreless ninth inning, as a game-ending double play sealed the win for the Wings.
The Red Wings will continue their series against the Bisons on Thursday night at 6:05 pm as RHP Frankyln Kilome (2-7) will take the mound in game three.
