Home Run Parade Lifts Tides Over Bulls
September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (72-71) defeated the Durham Bulls (80-63), 13-9, Wednesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides have won 18 of their last 24 games.
The Tides offense bounced back nicely, recording 13 runs on 17 hits. That included five home runs, all coming between the third and sixth innings. Brett Phillips blasted a three-run shot in the third, while Connor Norby and Colton Cowser each homered in the fourth inning. Anthony Bemboom would launch a solo home run in the fifth and Tyler Nevin hit a solo shot in the sixth to give the Tides 12 runs.
Durham managed to score three runs in the third, but couldn't score again until the seventh and eighth innings. They combined for six runs in those innings late in the game, including a four-run inning in the eighth caped by a three-run shot by Vidal Brujan to put the game at 12-9.
The Tides would score one more time from an RBI double by Bemboom in the ninth. Nick Vespi and Cole Uvila didn't allow a run in two innings of relief late in the game to complete the 13-9 victory.
The series is now tied at 1-1, with game three of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides have yet to announce a starter, while Durham will throw RHP Taj Bradley (3-3, 3.94).
