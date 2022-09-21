Red Wings' Offense Outlasts Bisons for 7-3 Win on Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY - The Rochester Red Wings used a pair of home runs to help defeat the Buffalo Bisons 7-3 on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field to help split the first two games of the series.

The Herd scored first, touching starter MacKenzie Gore for a run in the bottom of the first inning and a 1-0 lead. The lefty walked Davis Schneider and two batters later allowed an RBI hit to Cullen Large that gave Buffalo a one-run lead. Large's 52nd RBI of the year would be the only offense either side would muster through four innings.

However, the Bisons had chances in each of the first two innings against Gore, who was working on a Major League injury rehab assignment. Buffalo left five base runners on through the first two frames, including the bases loaded in a 28-pitch first inning.

Rochester broke out for four runs in the top of the fifth inning off of Casey Lawrence. The right hander struck out seven overall but allowed an RBI single to Taylor Gushue with one out in the inning, and then Andrew Stevenson belted his 16th home run of the season to give the Red Wings a 4-1 lead. The three-run homer also gave Stevenson 67 RBIs on the season.

The Herd scored solo runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. John Aiello's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth off of Tommy Romero brought the Bisons within two runs, 4-2. Stevie Berman also hit a 400 foot home run to left field that made it a one-run game, 4-3. The homer was Berman's seventh of the season.

However, Rochester scored two more times in the top of the seventh, and then tacked on one more run in the eighth to secure the four-run victory.

Nate Pearson pitched once again on a Major League injury rehab assignment for Buffalo. The hard throwing righty allowed a lead off walk in the top of the sixth, but then struck out each of the next three batters. Pearson pitched to Gushue to start the top of the seventh and struck him out for a fourth consecutive strikeout.

The Bisons pitching staff racked up 14 punch outs with just two walks in the loss. The same two teams are scheduled to meet for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Thursday night for the third game of the six-game series that closes out the home portion of the schedule for the Bisons.

