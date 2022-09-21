Jacksonville Rally Falls One Run Short

September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After mustering just one hit through eight innings on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's comeback bid in the ninth inning came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Charlotte (56-87) took the first and only lead in the top of the fourth. Oscar Colás led off with a single off Jacksonville (76-66) starter Elieser Hernández (L, 4-3). Lenyn Sosa followed with a single that pushed Colás to third and Blake Rutherford drove in Colás with a sac fly for a 1-0 advantage.

The Knights added to their lead in the seventh. Rutherford walked and Yolbert Sánchez singled before stealing second to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Nick Ciuffo singled home Rutherford to push the Charlotte lead to 2-0. Craig Dedelow then reached on a fielder's choice that scored Sánchez to give the Knights a 3-0 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp rallied in the ninth but fell one run short. With one out, Jesús Sánchez reached on an error and Willians Astudillo walked. Two batters later, Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ray-Patrick Didder, who entered as a defensive sub for Victor Victor Mesa earlier in the game, smacked a two-run double to cut the deficit to 3-2. Unfortunately, Bennett Sousa (S, 6) got the next out to finish off the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-3, 3.15 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv and the online stream.

Thursday's game is the final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the 2022 season. Fans can purchase $2 12-oz. or $3 24-oz. Budweiser products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand or the right field bleachers. It's also Military Appreciation Night presented by Maronda Homes and Citi Jacksonville. All active and retired military members and Veterans and their families can receive complimentary tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office when presenting their military ID. In honor of Military Appreciation Night, the Jumbo Shrimp will also be wearing the Patriotic jerseys for the final time this season. Those jerseys are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.