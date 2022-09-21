Tickets on Sale Thursday for Louisville Live at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - "Louisville Live," the University of Louisville's annual preseason basketball event featuring the Cardinals' men's and women's teams, returns this year from a new location at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, Oct. 21.

A basketball court will be placed on the edge of the infield at Louisville Slugger Field, home of the Louisville Bats, with multiple fan-centric team activities planned. In the spirit of Homecoming Weekend, many Louisville alumni from both teams are anticipated to return and engage in the evening. Additional information on the event will be released soon.

Gates open for the event at 7 p.m. with festivities scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. General admission tickets start at $15 and may be purchased beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. HERE.

The event is free for UofL students, with additional information on claiming those tickets to be provided directly via email to all students.

This is the fourth iteration of Louisville Live and the first time Louisville Slugger Field will serve as host. The ballpark marks its third location within the city, following last year's event at Churchill Downs and the first two installments at Fourth Street Live! downtown.

The event serves as the first in back-to-back busy Fridays at Louisville Slugger Field with the stadium hosting a Trick-Or-Treat event on Friday, October 28.

This year's Louisville Live will usher in a jam-packed Homecoming Weekend for UofL Athletics. The football program will also welcome Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 22, while the men's basketball team will host a Red and White Scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Oct. 23.

For additional information on Louisville Live, Trick-Or-Treat at the Ballpark and more, fans are encouraged to visit batsbaseball.com or contact the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

