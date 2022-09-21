Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Buffalo

September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (64-78) vs. Buffalo Bisons (73-67)

Wednesday - 6:05p.m. ET - Sahlen Field- Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP MacKenzie Gore (ML-Rehab) vs. RHP Casey Lawrence (9-4, 2.60)

HEARTBREAKER: The Rochester Red Wings fell to Buffalo in game one of a six-game set, losing 3-2 in extra innings and dropping to 8-17 in series openers...LF Nick Banks hit his 10th home run of the season with a ninth-inning solo shot which gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead before Buffalo 1B LJ Talley tied it up with a home run of his own in the ninth off of RHP Connor Sadzeck...2B Jake Alu finished with the Wings' lone multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI...Alu extended his hit streak to eight games and has recorded multiple knocks in five of the contests...RHP Joan Adon pitched five innings allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter...over his last four starts, Adon has pitched to a 1.77 ERA (4 ER/20.1 IP), bringing his season ERA down to 4.34 (18 ER/37.1 IP)...Rehabbing LHP MacKenzie Gore gets the nod for tonight's game, making his third start for the Red Wings in game two against Buffalo.

50-50 SHOT: With the extra-inning loss last night, the Wings have now dropped to 6-6 in extra-inning affairs...this matches the number of losses they had in 2021, when they went 1-6.

IN CHAVI WE TRUST: The Rochester pitching staff allowed just three runs, two earned, Tuesday night...in the past week, the Wings have posted an International League-best 2.11 ERA, nearly a full point better than second place Scranton-W/B (3.00 ERA)...

Their 7-day rolling total of 16 earned runs allowed is the second lowest mark of the year having allowed 15 earned runs in a 7-game stretch two other times.

In 18 games versus Buffalo, they have allowed 2 earned runs or less in seven of the contests.

LATE NIGHT DEPOSIT: Nick Banks launched a 9th-inning go-ahead home run last night to send the game into extras...this marked Banks' second go-ahead home run of the year and his 4th go-ahead RBI...the lefty's oppo home run marked his third in the month of September which is the most in single month this season...

- Of Banks' 10 homers, seven have come on the road and seven have come off right-handed pitchers.

- Entering Tuesday, the Wings were 7-2 in games where Banks goes yard...with the loss, the Red Wings moved to 7-3 in such games.

JAKE FROM MULTI-HIT FARM: Jake Alu picked up another multi-hit performance last night, now making 19 games where the lefty has collected multiple knocks in a single contest...he is the fifth Red Wings batter to collect 19 multi-hit games on the year, having done so in 53 games...Alu accomplished this in the third fewest number of game of the five players...the two players to have done it quicker are in the Big Leagues.

BALDY SHOVES: LHP Alberto Baldonado pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in last night's game, walking one batter while striking out two...since 8/1, the lefty has pitched to a 2.25 ERA, allowing five earned runs over 20.0 innings pitched...during that stretch, he is tied with RHP Connor Sadzeck for the most innings pitched, and leads all Red Wing relievers in ERA (2.25), while striking out the second-most batters (22), only behind RHP Reed Garrett (23)...on the season, the Panama native ranks among the top five in the International League in games played (tied 2nd, 54), innings pitched (tied 2nd, 61.1), and strikeouts (3rd, 77).

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday night's loss...the lefty has now reached base safely in 14-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in eight of those 14 games.

During his current on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (24), home runs (6), RBI (20), and runs scored (12).

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski walked in the eighth inning of last night's game, finishing the contest 0-for-4 with a walk...since joining the team on 8/3, the righty leads the squad in walks (29), is tied for the lead in doubles (11) while tying for second in runs (25) and ranking third in hits (43).

Nogowski leads all Red Wings (min. 20 AB) in OBP at .404 while walking more than he strikes out (30 BB/22 SO).

Has walked 11 times in his last seven games, recording multiple walks in four of seven contests.

International League Stories from September 21, 2022

