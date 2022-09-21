Stiever Set to Begin MLB Rehab Assigment Tonight

RHP Jonathan Stiever, who entered 2022 ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment tonight with the Charlotte Knights from Jacksonville, FL against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Stiever will get the start in tonight's game. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville.

Stiever, 25, spent the majority of the 2021 season with the Charlotte Knights and posted a 5-5 record with a 5.84 ERA in 17 games (all starts) over 74.0 innings pitched. He also made one appearance with the Chicago White Sox last season (April 25 vs. Texas). He underwent season-ending surgery on his right lat on August 23, 2021.

A native of Cedarburg, WI, Stiever was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. He entered the 2021 season ranked by Baseball America as the number seven prospect in the White Sox system.

