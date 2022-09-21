RailRiders Lose to IronPigs 4-3

September 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-64) lost in walk-off fashion to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 on Wednesday. The RailRiders came back to take the lead in the eighth only to lose in the ninth.

Lehigh Valley got on the board with a two-run home run for Darick Hall in the first inning. The homer was Hall's seventh against the RailRiders this season and his 27th of the year overall with the IronPigs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered back in the fourth with an RBI single from Ryan LaMarre to make it 2-1.

The RailRiders' offense fell silent until the top of the eighth. Former RailRider Vinny Nittoli took over in the inning and surrendered back-to-back homers to Chris Owings and Ben Rortvedt. It was the second time in the month of September that SWB hit two consecutive homers.

The IronPigs responded quickly in the home half of the eighth. After a walk and a pair of balks put a runner on third, Jorge Bonifacio dropped a high pop in no man's land in center with the infield in to score the tying run, 3-3. In the bottom of the ninth, Hall would strike again with a walk-off single to right. The RailRiders dropped game two 4-3.

Michael Kelly (2-2) took the win. Anthony Banda (0-1) surrendered the walk-off single and took a loss. The Durham Bulls also lost on Wednesday night so SWB stays a game and a half back of the lone playoff position with less than a week to go in the regular season.

Zach Greene will take the ball for game three on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. The game can be heard with Adam Marco and Steve Granado on the call at 6:45 PM on the RailRiders Baseball Network.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

78-64

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.