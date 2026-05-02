MLS San Diego FC

@SanDiegoFC vs. @LAFC in a Battle for Cali Dominance

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video


SoCal rivalry heats up

Anders Dreyer and @SanDiegoFC host @LAFC and their dynamic duo, Son Heung-Min & Denis Bouanga, in the @Walmart Saturday Showdown at 9:30pm ET!

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026


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