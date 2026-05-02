@SanDiegoFC vs. @LAFC in a Battle for Cali Dominance
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
SoCal rivalry heats up
Anders Dreyer and @SanDiegoFC host @LAFC and their dynamic duo, Son Heung-Min & Denis Bouanga, in the @Walmart Saturday Showdown at 9:30pm ET!
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.