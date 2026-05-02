@SanDiegoFC vs. @LAFC in a Battle for Cali Dominance

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC YouTube Video







SoCal rivalry heats up

Anders Dreyer and @SanDiegoFC host @LAFC and their dynamic duo, Son Heung-Min & Denis Bouanga, in the @Walmart Saturday Showdown at 9:30pm ET!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.