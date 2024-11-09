Samuel Helenius Recalled by LA Kings
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have recalled forward Samuel Helenius on emergency basis from the Ontario Reign, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 21-year-old attacker has scored three points for the Reign in eight games this season with two goals and an assist. It is the first NHL recall of Helenius' career.
A former second round selection by the Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Jarvenpaa, Finland native has appeared in 150 career AHL games with the Reign since joining the team in 2022. During that time he has posted 37 points on 13 goals and 24 assists.
The Reign are back in action on Sunday afternoon for a 3 p.m. matchup with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Mike Sgarbossa Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate Report: November 9, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Recall Case McCarthy from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Samuel Helenius Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: IceHogs Host Wild for the First Time this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #9: Tucson Roadrunners vs San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Edge Reign, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Firkus' Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.