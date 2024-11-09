Samuel Helenius Recalled by LA Kings

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have recalled forward Samuel Helenius on emergency basis from the Ontario Reign, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 21-year-old attacker has scored three points for the Reign in eight games this season with two goals and an assist. It is the first NHL recall of Helenius' career.

A former second round selection by the Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Jarvenpaa, Finland native has appeared in 150 career AHL games with the Reign since joining the team in 2022. During that time he has posted 37 points on 13 goals and 24 assists.

The Reign are back in action on Sunday afternoon for a 3 p.m. matchup with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena.

