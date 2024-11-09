Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 5-0 Loss to Penguins

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - A night after picking up their historic 2,500th win in franchise history, the Rochester Americans (7-4-0-0) were unable to solve neither the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (8-3-0-0) nor goaltender Filip Larsson in a 5-0 shutout loss Saturday at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Despite the loss, Rochester has won six of its last seven games dating back to Oct. 23 and has claimed 10 of its previous 12 road contests since the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Prior to tonight, the Amerks, who have not been held off the scoresheet in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since before the 2024-25 campaign, have scored a league-best 42 goals this season.

Ryan Johnson (6) and former Penguin Jack Rathbone (5) combined for 11 of the Amerks 38 shots on goal with Johnson's being a career high. Colton Poolman made his Amerks debut in the contest while goaltender Michael Houser (4-2-0) made his seventh appearance of the season. Houser, who entered the matchup with a 3-0-0 mark over his last four games, made 23 saves in the defeat.

FIRST PERIOD

The Penguins opened the scoring six minutes into contest with Corey Andonvski's first of the season. With the puck was in front of the penalty box and a player from each team pinned to the boards, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Mac Hollowell dug it out on his way into the offensive zone. The blueliner fired a shot from the right point, and as Houser made the save, Joona Koppanen poked it free before Andonvski gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at the 6:33 mark.

The Amerks found themselves trailing by a goal despite a 6-2 shot-advantage, but the home club doubled its lead with 76 seconds left in the frame.

Boris Katchouk broke the puck out of his own zone past a pinching Amerk skater at the blueline. The Penguins used the misplay at the stripe as Jonathan Gruden and Matt Nieto skated in on an odd man rush towards Houser. Gruden carried the puck then gave it to Nieto to backhand past the diving Rochester netminder.

SECOND PERIOD

The score remained intact in the second period until the halfway point as the two teams were each called for tripping infraction nearly 30 seconds apart.

Moments after the Penguins penalty, Tristan Broz gathered the puck from just out in front of his netminder. The rookie forward sped through the center of the ice by the boards before leaving it for Emil Bemström. The latter cut to the middle of Rochester's zone and dropped it back to Filip Král at his defense position. Král waited briefly and then provided a one-timer for Broz at the right side of the Amerks net.

While facing a three-goal deficit, Rochester's best chance of the night to spoil the shutout came as Konsta Helenius, who entered the night with goals in four straight games, had the puck at the left point. The rookie weaved through a pair of Pens and snapped a shot from between the circles, however, Larsson gloved the attempt to preserve the score.

THIRD PERIOD

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton drew a roughing violation less than three minutes into the final stanza. On the advantage, Bemström carried the puck up the ice and carried it into the offensive zone. Despite being bumped off the play, it was gathered by Sam Poulin, who set-up Rutger McGroarty for a one-time conversion from the far dot.

To close out the scoring, despite Hollowell firing a shot wide of the net, it caromed right out in front of the slot. Marc Johnstone took the first whack at it, but Broz finished it off to make it a 5-0 lead with nine minutes left in regulation.

Later in the stanza, Rochester came inches away from getting on the board as Brendan Warren had control of the puck, however, his blast rang off the post and stayed out of the net.

UP NEXT

The Amerks return home on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for the first of back-to-back meetings against the first-place Laval Rocket at The Blue Cross Arena. The 7:05 p.m. North Division matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: None

WBS: C. Andonovski (1 - GWG), M. Nieto (1), T. Broz (5, 6), R. McGroarty (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Houser - 23/28 (L)

WBS: F. Larsson - 36/36 (W)

Shots

ROC: 36

WBS: 28

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (1/2)

WBS: PP (1/2) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. WBS - F. Larsson

2. WBS - R. McGroarty

3. WBS - T. Broz

