Larsson Perfect In Penguins' 5-0 Win Over Rochester

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Filip Larsson stopped all 36 shots thrown his way in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins' 5-0 victory over the Rochester Americans at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday night.

Larsson recorded his second shutout of the season while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-3-0-0) returned to the win column with production from up and down its lineup. Rookies Tristan Broz and Rutger McGroarty were responsible for three of the team's goals, and Matt Nieto buried one in the first game of his conditioning loan from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kicked off a fast-paced first period with a goal from Corey Andonovski. Andonovski stuffed a rebound through Rochester goalie Michael Houser six and a half minutes into the game.

Nieto, returning from an injury that has kept him inactive since Nov. 30, 2023, made a swift deke to his backhand to beat Houser and put the Penguins ahead by two with 1:16 left in the opening frame.

Broz notched his team-leading fifth goal of the season while skating at four-on-four midway through the second period. Emil Bemström and Filip Král connected for a beautiful passing display that culminated in Broz's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

After several sparkling saves by Larsson to open the third period, McGroarty lit the lamp on a power play for his first pro goal. It was all Penguins the rest of the way, as Broz concluded the night's scoring by running his team-leading goal total to six.

Bemström and Mac Hollowell both finished with a pair of assists. By setting up Nieto's goal in the first period, Jonathan Gruden gathered the 100th point of his AHL career.

Houser made 23 saves on 28 shots for Rochester.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Nov. 13, as the Penguins travel to PPL Center to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the fifth time this season. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Nov. 16, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. Puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders will take place at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

-penguins-

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.