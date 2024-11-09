Wolves Sink Admirals in Final Seconds 2-1
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves opened a weekend home-and-home series with the Admirals on Saturday night in Milwaukee.
Justin Robidas scored twice-including the game-winner with seven seconds remaining in the third period-to help the Wolves top the Admirals 2-1 for Chicago's second consecutive victory. Yaniv Perets made 18 saves in goal for the Wolves to snap Milwaukee's eight-game winning streak.
Despite the Wolves outshooting the Admirals 23-12 through two periods, the game was scoreless headed into the third.
Midway through the period, Milwaukee seized the lead when Ozzy Wiesblatt cashed in on the power play.
The Wolves wasted little time in knotting the score at 1-1 when Robidas answered just :08 later. The forward potted his first American Hockey League goal when Robidas took a pass from Tyson Jost and ripped a shot from the right dot that beat Admirals goaltender Matt Murray to the stick side. Jost and Ty Smith were awarded assists on the tying goal.
With the clock winding down, Robidas scored the winner when the center won a faceoff deep in the Admirals' zone and eventually redirected a long shot from Austin Wagner past Murray. Wagner and Fensore had assists on the winner.
Perets earned the victory while Murray (35 saves) suffered the loss for the Admirals.
Chicago improved to 3-4-1-0 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 8-2-0-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Admirals on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
