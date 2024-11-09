Manitoba Moose Fall to Texas Stars

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (3-6-0-0) fell 5-2 to the Texas Stars (6-3-0-0), starting off a five-game road trip on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 4-1 loss against the Milwaukee Admirals the weekend before.

Kole Lind opened the scoring for the Stars, putting a power-play goal past Domenic DiVincentiis eight minutes into the period. Mason Shaw quickly tied things up for the Moose 33 seconds later, off a brilliant pass from Ben King, but Matej Blumel struck for the Stars just 17 seconds later to give Texas the 2-1 lead. Arttu Hyry extended the Texas lead with a minute left of play, ending the period at 3-1 in the Stars' favour.

Kole Lind scored his second power-play goal of the contest to bring the Stars up 4-1, with just over three minutes left in the middle frame. The Moose weren't able to find the scoresheet through the second period. Hellberg stopped all three shots he faced in the Texas net. DiVincentiis made 12 saves on 13 shots in net for Manitoba.

The Moose penalty kill came up with a big stop early in the third, turning aside a five-minute major penalty. Manitoba then cut the Texas lead to 4-2 when King scored off a blast from the top of the circle with five minutes remaining in the third. DiVincentiis was pulled from the Manitoba crease with just over two minutes left, but Stars forward Emilio Pettersen put one into the empty net from long range to ice a 5-2 Texas win. DiVincentiis made 35 saves on 39 shots in net for Manitoba, and Hellberg went 16 for 18 on the other end for Texas.

Quotable

Moose forward Ben King

"Early on, we bounced back and as the game went on, we kind of struggled in that department. Tomorrow, whatever happens, if they score we need to bounce back right away and play our game, the way we know we can."

Statbook

Dawson Barteaux has recorded three assists over his past three games

Ben King recorded his first multi-point game as a member of the Moose

Nikita Chibrikov and Mason Shaw led the Moose with three shots each

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Stars on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Texas. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

