Comets Earn Point in Three Straight, Lose to Phantoms in Overtime, 4-3

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA. - Taking a point in the previous two games, the Comets were gaining traction in the standings and wanted to keep that momentum going heading to a road trip against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Utica, for the first time this season, faced a team outside the North Division when they battled the Phantoms, the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Comets fought hard all night to capture leads and despite losing them, continued to push hard throughout the contest. As the game headed to overtime, the Comets had several glorious chances but couldn't find the additional point losing 4-3.

In the opening period, Utica started the scoring and it was a shorthanded tally generated by Adam Beckman as he skated into the Phantoms zone and sent the puck to Chase Stillman who blasted a shot off the post and into the goal passed Cal Petersen at 10:36 for his first tally of the season. With only one second left on the powerplay, the Phantoms followed up by tying the game after Garrett Wilson redirected a point shot behind Isaac Poulter at 10:53. At the conclusion of the first period, the game was tied at 1-1.

During the middle frame, Brian Halonen scored another shorthanded goal for Utica on his quick shot short-side and in on Petersen at 1:22. With the Comets holding a 2-1 advantage, the Phantoms again tied the game after a wrist shot found its way into the Comets net at 15:48 by Samu Tuomaala tying the game at 2-2 which remained the score for the rest of the period.

During the final period of regulation, Jack Malone fired the puck after a goal-mouth scramble into the net behind Petersen at 7:38 for his first professional goal. The goal was assisted by Dylan Wendt and Seamus Casey and it lifted the Comets to a 3-2 advantage. But, once again the Phantoms tied the game and it was Olle Lycksell whose wrist shot beat Poulter at 16:31 tying the game at 3-3. With the game tied, it headed to the extra session where the Phantoms found the goal that gave them the 4-3 victory by Rett Gardner at 3:10.

