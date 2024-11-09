Game Day Preview - CGY vs. HSK

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Back on track.

With a 4-0 win under their belt against the Condors, the Wranglers prepare for their next double header against the Henderson Silver Knights, starting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome GET TICKETS.

The Matchup

The Wranglers sit first in the Pacific Division, while the Knights are in last place.

But that does not mean that the Wranglers should have their guard down, as the Knights have recently welcomed Lucas Johansen, a former member of the Hershey Bears, who won the 2024 Calder Cup, to their roster.

The Wranglers are coming in with some heat following their recent win - their 10th of the season - more games than the Knights have played in their season.

Whilst the Knights are coming off an 8-3 loss against the Ontario Reign, who the Wranglers have not faced yet this season.

Players to Watch

Centre Rory Kerins continues to lead his team in points, scored nine goals and 12 points in 11 games.

"I'm just capitalizing on chances. I think it's a testament to the team and guys I'm playing with," said Kerins in his 1-on-1 interview.

Rory Kerins awarded AHL player of the month for the month of October. Wranglers Tv host Jaci Solomon sits down with Kerins to talk about his achievement.

A Wranglers fan favourite returns to the 'Dome wearing enemy colours this time.

Mitch McLain will be playing his first game back in Calgary for the Knights.

About The Game

Tonight's game is a featured game in the NHLPA Hockey Fights Cancer Celebration.

The game unites the hockey community with those who have been impacted by cancer.

During the game, a signed puck fundraiser will be held on the concourse in section 210 with all net proceeds going towards Wellspring Cancer Support Alberta, an organization that 'provides a comprehensive range of support, resources and programs so anyone living with cancer and the people who care for them can improve the quality of their lives.'

How to Watch

