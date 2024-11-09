Preview: IceHogs Host Wild for the First Time this Season

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill - The IceHogs begin a three-game homestand tonight as they welcome in the Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs and Wolves will face-off twelve times this season.

The Kids Are Alright- Frank Nazar III and Landon Slaggert connected on a short-handed goal in Friday's contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The rookie duo have been a big part of the IceHogs' success on the penalty kill this season. With the goal Friday night, Nazar has eight points in eight games. Slaggert now has five points following a two assist night against the Griffins. Rookie, Artyom Levshunov scored his first pro goal in the third period against Grand Rapids.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 3-5-0-0, 6 pts (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 3-7-1-0, 7 pts (4th Central Division)

Killin' Time- The IceHogs penalty kill had a strong performance Friday night against the Griffins. Rockford went 5/5 Friday and scored their third shorthanded goal (tied 2nd most in AHL) of the season. The IceHogs penalty kill has posted a 92.9% success rate early on this season, which ranks 3rd in the AHL.

Tale Of The Tape- The IceHogs and Wild will face-off twelve times in the 2024-24 season. Rockford won the season series a year ago, posting a 8-4 record over Iowa. The Wild are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Griffins Thursday morning.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

